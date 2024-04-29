(MENAFN- Baystreet) Collective Audience Takes off on Insticator Link

Intel Floundered Amid Foundry Hopes: What Happened?Cardio Hikes on Results RevealThese Pharmaceutical Firms are on Sale: AbbVie, Pfizer, and GileadParamount Global Stronger on Hints of Sacking CEO Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Chris Lau - Monday, April 29, 2024

Monday's Top Stocks: Alphabet, Nvidia, Pfizer, and More

Alphabet re-ignited the stock market's appetite for artificial intelligence and technology stocks. The advertising search giant posted Q1 results that included a small dividend and an aggressive stock buyback program.

Alphabet's Gemini AI is the growth catalyst. After Microsoft (MSFT) led the AI race with its investment in ChatGPT in CoPilot, Alphabet is about to respond. This would require both firms to increase their purchases of Nvidia (NVDA) AI servers.

Chances are high that NVDA stock would trade above its 52-week high. When Super Computer Micro (SMCI) posts results on Tuesday, an earnings beat would lift Nvidia's valuation.

Watch Drug Stocks

Over in the deep value segment, watch drug manufacturers today. Last week, Pfizer (PFE) traded at a fresh 52-week low of $25.20 intraday. Other than its 42-cent-a-share dividend, investors see no bullish catalysts for the firm. Its COVID-19 vaccine and the antiviral drug is the last cash flow generator that is no longer paying off for shareholders.

Pfizer's Covid vaccine peers, BioNTech SE (BNTX) and Moderna (MRNA) are not faring well either.

Watch Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) today, too. Shares closed at a multi-year low after unexpectedly posting a $4.40 a share loss. Revenue grew by just 5%, to $11.9 billion, in its first quarter. Net selling prices are falling, on average. Demand for Opdivo, Yervoy, and Reblozyl failed to offset the pricing headwind.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks