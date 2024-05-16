Magazines As Early As 20Th Century On Exhibit At Doha International Book Fair

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Ahlam Ghajjou |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: At the Doha International Book Fair, one pavilion stands out, offering a glimpse into the past through a collection of old books, magazines, and journals from Egypt dating as far back as the early 20th century.

Ahmed Atif, the library's proprietor explained to The Peninsula that it was his late father who began collecting the magazines and journals before they stopped their publications.

Each item on display holds a story, with Atif emphasizing, "All of it is original and not a copy. We try our best to protect it so that the readers find it in good condition."

In addition to showcasing, these publications are available for purchase, with prices varying depending on factors like rarity and condition. Atif, who began assisting his father during his studies, has continued his legacy, applying the lessons learnt from his father's dedication to the craft.

Reflecting on the significance of their project, Atif emphasized its success, "I am a married man with three kids, and I am taking care of them from the gains of this project and this field." He underlined the enduring importance of reading, asserting, "As long as people are studying, there will always be a need for books and magazines."

Atif added that their library in Egypt caught the attention of Qatar's Minister of Culture during a visit to a book fair in Cairo.

Impressed by their collection and setup, the minister replicated their library's décor at the Doha Book Fair, marking their inaugural participation in an international book fair.

'This is a passion, my father was passionate about old books and magazines, and I followed his path.' Atif concluded.