UN official issues urgent warning on looming famine crisis in Sudan

(MENAFN) A senior official from the UN World Food Programme (WFP) warned on Wednesday about the looming famine crisis in Sudan's war-torn regions, stressing the urgent need for action to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe. Carl Skau, WFP's Deputy Executive Director, expressed deep concern over the worsening situation during his recent visit to Sudan, emphasizing that time is running out to save lives.



Skau highlighted the critical nature of the crisis, noting that only a fraction of Sudan's estimated 18 million people facing severe food insecurity are being reached by WFP's assistance efforts. He emphasized the urgent need for enhanced diplomatic engagement and increased resources to address the escalating humanitarian needs.



According to Skau, concerted diplomatic efforts and expanded resource allocation are imperative to safeguard civilians in Sudan and bolster the humanitarian response. He warned that without swift action, Sudan faces the prospect of widespread famine, exacerbating the already dire humanitarian situation in conflict-affected regions.



The severity of the crisis is underscored by the staggering number of Sudanese individuals teetering on the brink of starvation, with an estimated 5 million people facing acute food shortages, particularly in conflict-affected areas such as Darfur, Kordofan, and the capital city of Khartoum.



Repeated warnings from WFP and other humanitarian agencies have underscored the gravity of the situation, cautioning that Sudan is on the brink of experiencing one of the worst hunger crises globally as the conflict enters its second year. According to the UN, approximately half of Sudan's population, roughly 25 million individuals, are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance and protection, with nearly 18 million facing acute food insecurity.

