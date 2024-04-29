Jordan, UK Mull Over Climate Resilience Project

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 29 (Petra) - Minister of Transport, Wissam Tahtamouni, hosted a delegation from the British Embassy in Jordan and the British Meteorological Office Monday.The meeting was part of the British Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation's visit to introduce the "Jahez" project, focused on climate and weather information for humanitarian support and climate change response. Collaboration aims to provide meteorological data and early warnings to refugee-hosting communities.Tahtamouni commended the British delegation's willingness to offer technical assistance, tapping into the British Meteorological Office's expertise in proactive weather forecasts and climate change adaptation. She emphasized the Ministry and Meteorological Department's readiness for cooperation in addressing climate-related forecasts.Helen Ticehurst from the British Meteorological Office presented the British meteorology's operations and the "Jahez" project's objectives, aimed at enhancing proactive climate change adaptation measures and resilience-building. The project seeks to provide long-term strategies and effective forecasting, targeting climate finance for countries hosting refugees.The "Jahez" project, spanning 3 to 5 years, will involve designing proactive plans and long-term strategies, bolstering monitoring and forecasting systems, and implementing resilience-building measures to mitigate climate change effects. The collaboration will include the Ministries of Transport, Environment, Planning, Water and Irrigation, and relevant municipalities.