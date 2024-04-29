Iran-Backed Elements Under Guise Of Islam Attempt To Smear Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Faiq Feyziyev, AZERNEWS

Since its inception, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps hasplayed a paramount role in creating various disruptive policies andsubversive movements in the Middle East and within Azerbaijan, theonly Islamic country in the South Caucasus. The IRGC, also known asSEPAH, leads a number of other organisations and, due to itsfinancial support, carries out anti-state provocations in thetarget countries, harmful propaganda, and propaganda that affectsthe public and national consciousness under the guise ofreligion.

One of them is the Islamic Resistance Movement in Azerbaijan. This illegal organisation, mostly referred to asHusayniyun, or Huseynchilar, is known as an Azerbaijani ShiaIslamist armed group and socio-political movement. Backed by Iran,this was founded by Tovhid Ibrahimbeyli, who is wantedinternationally for criminal acts.

An assault weapon in a clenched fist depicted on an ordinarypiece of cloth is a symbol of various revolutionary, social, andpolitical movements around the world. Although this organisationtargets Azerbaijan in particular, it is no secret that it hasconnections with Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, andother organisations.

The main goal of this organisation, which is generally formedagainst Azerbaijan, is to promote and spread Iran's dangerouspolicy under the guise of religion in the South Caucasus as well asin Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq. After 2021, the organisationand its affiliated members were arrested in Azerbaijan, and themain management team fled to Iran and hid.

On the eve of the Second Karabakh War in 2020, Iran's dangerouspolicy towards Azerbaijan began to manifest itself precisely withthe activation of those organisations. Iran had already started toworry about the progress in de-occupied Garabagh. In order todisrupt political stability and public order in the country, it wasnecessary to activate additional forces from within the country Iran launched Plan B, it did not produce any seriousresults. Because the sprouts of such organisations, which haveattempted coups in the country for a long time, did not escape theattention of the state.

Generally, the members of such organisations arrested inAzerbaijan are interpreted in different ways in Iran and othercountries, but this has only one name: terrorist crime. Azerbaijan,which is an example of a sensitive approach to human rights, hasnot remained indifferent to the violation of the rights of anyperson due to either religious or political opinions in thecountry. Today, ethnic minorities and nationalities of allreligions practice their religious beliefs freely in Azerbaijan, despite this, the independent Republic of Azerbaijan paysspecial attention to the activity of religious and political trendsaffecting public order within the country and takes necessarymeasures against them.

Unfortunately, some religious trends and organisations createdin Iran go the extra mile to create sectarianism, Sunni, and Shiaconflicts in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan creates ample conditions forthose who believe in Islam, even Christianity, and many otherbeliefs. With such false slanders, the Hosseiniun organisation ofIran has decided to hold an action in the city of Gom against theShia Muslims who are allegedly arrested in the country. However,such shows are not able to smear the reputation of Azerbaijan andits independent nation.

As for those arrested, they will have to answer to the state andthe people of Azerbaijan for a lifetime.