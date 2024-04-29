Juhi Parmar, Daughter Groove To Amitabh-Govinda's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' At Yas Island

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) On the occasion of World Dance Day, actress Juhi Parmar shared a video with her daughter Samairra, grooving on the track 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' from the 1998 film by the same name starring Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda.

The winner of 'Bigg Boss 5' took to Instagram and dropped a Reel in which the mother-daughter duo can be seen wearing matching co-ord sets, and dancing to the song 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

The post is captioned: "Samairra and I love dance and our Instagram has been a testament of our love....and guess what, on #WorldDanceDay we are not only having an amazing time enjoying the rides at Warner Brothers, but we are also excited that we are dancing away!

"We've also made Scooby dance and with the happy dance in summer... kids are going free to Yas Island Abu Dhabi so now parents and kids can both be dancing with joy!#YasIsland #InAbuDhabi #KidsGoFree #MakeMyTrip@yasisland@wbworldyasisland@makemytrip."

On the work front, Juhi currently plays 'Neerja', a soft-hearted but stern mother, in the family drama 'Yeh Meri Family' Season 3.

Narrated through the lens of 11-year-old Rishi, 'Yeh Meri Family 3' also features Anngad Raaj, Hetal Gada, and Rajesh Kumar in key roles.

'Yeh Meri Family Season 3' is streaming on Amazon MiniTV.