Teacher Recruitment Scam: SC Stays CBI Probe Into West Bengal Govt Officials' Role

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Calcutta High Court order directing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe West Bengal government officials' role in teacher recruitment scam apex court has directed the CBI not to take any precipitative steps court was hearing a plea by the West Bengal government against a high court order invalidating the appointment of 25,753 teachers and non-teaching staff. The appointments were made by the School Service Commission (SSC) in state-run and state-aided schools court will now hear the matter on May 6.Also Read: PM Modi knew BJP would arrange someone to 'eat up' 25k+ jobs: Mamata Banerjee on Calcutta HC's order on SSC 'scam'\"We will stay the direction which says the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) will undertake further investigation against officials in the state government,\" reported PTI quoting the bench its appeal filed before the top court, the state government had said the High Court cancelled the appointments \"arbitrarily\".The Calcutta High Court had also ordered the School Service Commission (SSC) to conduct fresh recruitments Read: West Bengal SSC 'scam': 'No vote from teachers, govt workers', says Mamata Banerjee after 26,000 jobs get cancelledIt further ordered that those who were recruited illegally will have to return their salary within six weeks week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had slammed the TMC over the cancellation of around 26,000 jobs following a high court order prime minister said that the teacher recruitment scam snatched the livelihood of around 26,000 families, adding, \"The youth who took loans to pay bribes to the TMC leaders are now burdened by this situation too. \"

