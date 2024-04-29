Azerbaijan Extends Invitation To Grand Duke Of Luxembourg For COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews) His Royal Highness Henry, the Grand Duke of Luxembourg, wasinvited to COP29, that's going to be held in November in Baku.

Vagif Sadigov, the Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan toBelgium and Luxembourg and Head of the Mission to the EuropeanUnion, posted this on his X account, Azernews reports.

“Had the pleasure of meeting today Mr. Marc Baltes, Adviser ofthe Grand Duke of Luxembourg, to transmit the invitation letter ofPresident of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to His Royal Highness Henry,the Grand Duke for COP29 in November in Baku,” the diplomatnoted.