Arab League Chief Hails Palestinian Prisoner For Winning Award

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 29 (KUNA) -- Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Abulgheit on Monday expressed congratulations to the Palestinian prisoner Basem Khandakji for winning the Arab novels award Poker.

Abulgheit wrote on his X account, "The novelist Khandakji has proven that the victim lasts more than the executioner, that arts and beauty and aspiration to freedom will ultimately prevail."

The Palestinian writer, held by Israel, has recently won the award for his nvel, "mask in the sky color." (end)

