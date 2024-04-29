KRCS Donates Half Million USD To ARCS

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, April 29 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) announced on Monday that they donated USD 500,000 to help out the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS).

This came in a statement to KUNA from the Deputy Chairman of KRCS Anwar Al-Hasawi, after being in a consultative meeting with ARCS partners and humanitarian organizations in Doha.

The meeting was organized by the Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) with the help of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

Al-Hasawi revealed that a separate meeting with the president of ARCS Mawlawi Matiul Haq took place, during which the dire need to help Afghans was explained, in view of the difficult humanitarian situation there regarding their health, relief and education.

13,000 children suffer from a septal defect and more than three million widows due to the wars Afghanistan has been through, not to mention the number of Afghan refugees coming in from Iran and Pakistan, who are estimated at more than six million people.

The meeting is scheduled to conclude on Monday after hearing important recommendations from ambassadors and diplomatic representatives to examine the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and find the best way to deliver aid to those in need. (end)

sss











MENAFN29042024000071011013ID1108150522