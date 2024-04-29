Hamas issues new captive footage

(MENAFN) In a latest development in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, Hamas has released a new video featuring two Israeli hostages, including a dual United States citizen, urging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to negotiate a ceasefire with the Palestinian militant group.



Published on Saturday, the video depicts Omri Miran, an Israeli, and Kieth Siegel, an Israeli-American dual citizen, speaking directly to the camera against an undisclosed backdrop. Miran, noting that he has been held captive for 202 days, suggests that the recording was made on Friday, highlighting the prolonged ordeal faced by the hostages.



Miran describes the harsh living conditions endured due to incessant bombardment, while Siegel implores Netanyahu to demonstrate flexibility in negotiations, advocating for an exchange deal to secure their release. Expressing a shared desire for a resolution, Miran emphasizes the urgency of reaching a deal to ensure their safe return.



The video concludes with a message from Hamas addressed to the Israeli public, accusing their leaders of indifference towards the fate of the imprisoned hostages. While the hostages' statements are likely made under duress, their sentiments echo the pleas of numerous families of hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza.



Organizations representing these families have been staging weekly protests in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, demanding swift action from Netanyahu to secure the release of their loved ones. At a recent rally in Tel Aviv, Miran's father implored Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar to exhibit compassion towards his son and urged Netanyahu to pursue any feasible avenue for their return.



The release of this video underscores the ongoing humanitarian crisis within the Israel-Palestine conflict, highlighting the plight of hostages caught in the crossfire. As international pressure mounts for a peaceful resolution, the fate of these hostages remains a poignant reminder of the human cost of prolonged conflict in the region.

