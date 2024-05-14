U.S.-British Coalition Conducts Four More Airstrikes On Yemen's Hodeidah Airport

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SANAA, May 15 (NNN-SABA) – Warplanes of the U.S.-British naval coalition, yesterday launched four airstrikes, on the airport of Yemen's Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, which is under Houthi control, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

The Houthi television did not provide further details, but local residents said on social media, they heard big explosions and saw fire rising from the facility following the air raids.

The coalition has yet to comment on the fresh airstrikes, but earlier in the day, the U.S. Central Command posted a statement on X, saying, its forces on Monday intercepted and destroyed two drones and an anti-ship ballistic missile launched from the“Houthi-controlled area of Yemen” towards the Red Sea.

“There were no injuries or damages reported by U.S., coalition, or merchant vessels,” it said.

Also on Monday, the coalition said, it conducted another airstrike on the same airport, which is being used by the Houthi fighters as a base.

The Houthis began last Nov, to launch anti-ship ballistic missiles and drones targeting what they said were Israeli-linked ships, transiting the Red Sea, to show solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.– NNN-SABA