Al Rayyan Beat Al Sadd To Finish Second In ESL

Doha, Qatar: Al Rayyan yesterday wrapped up their Expo Stars League (ESL) campaign with a 4-0 drubbing of champions Al Sadd, earning runners-up position in the Qatar's top flight.

With Al Sadd having already sealed the title, coach Wesam Rizik rested several players ahead of the Qatar Cup semi-final against Al Wakrah on Wednesday, and Leonardo Jardim's side took full advantage of their depleted opponents to get their ticket to the AFC Champions League qualifiers with second finish.

Al Gharafa – the other contenders for runners-up place – were stunned 1-0 by Al Shamal yesterday as they settled for third position in the League.

After rounding up their season with 47 points, Al Rayyan finished two points behind Al Sadd and three ahead of the Cheetahs.

Roger Guedes took the Lions ahead in 15th minute with a low drive from outside the box at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium before Al Rayyan scored three more goals in the second half.

Rodrigo Moreno struck in the 50th minute with Gabriel Pereira slotting one in 89th minute.

Ahmed Al Rawi, who represented Qatar in the AFC U23 Asian Cup, sealed the big win with a right-footed shot in the far corner in third minute of stoppage time.

Al Rayyan captain and goalkeeper Fahad Younes was delighted with the victory.

“Each one of us gave his best in the match and we are happy to end the League with a win and take second place,” he said yesterday.

“We will enter the new season with much more confidence. We had a new team in the start of the season so we took time to settle and performed well after the break. We need the fans' support and together with them we will win many titles,” Younes said before adding his team will now focus on Qatar Cup semi-final against Al Gharafa.

While Al Sadd's Akram Afif couldn't scored yesterday, he finished as top scorer in the ESL with 26 goals followed by Al Gharafa's Yacine Brahimi (21) and Guedes (19).

Meanwhile, Younes Belhanda's goal in third minute of added time in the first half at the Al Bayt Stadium proved decisive as Al Shamal finished with 25 points in ninth place, behind Qatar SC on goal difference.

Muaither relegated, Al Markhiya face play-off

Despite a 1-0 defeat to Al Ahli at Thani Bin Jassim Stadium, Al Wakrah ended their ESL season in fourth place with 38 points.

Naim Sliti scored the winning goal two minutes after the break as Al Ahli retained their League spot for the next season, securing 10th place with 23 points.

At the Al Thumama Stadium, Al Arabi registered a hard fought 4-3 win over Muaither, who were relegated after finishing on the bottom.

Second Division League winners Al Khor will replace them in the top flight next season. Al Markhiya will play Second Division runners-up Al Shahaniya in a relegation play-off in hope to retain their berth for the next season.

They finished in 11th place with 18 points following a 1-1 draw against Umm Salal at Grand Hamad Stadium yesterday.

Umm Salal finished seventh after accumulating 28 points behind Al Arabi – on fifth with 29 points and last season's winners Al Duhail, who took sixth place on goal difference following a 4-2 defeat to Qatar SC at Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium.