Zelensky Postpones All Int'l Events Scheduled For Coming Days

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, instructed his Office to postpone all international events with his participation, scheduled for the coming days, and to revise the relevant schedule.

That's according to the President's Office press service, Ukrinform reports.

Zelensky held a daily video conference meeting, which primarily focused on the developments in Kharkiv region and supplies to Ukraine's Defense Forces.

The president heard the report from the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Anatoliy Barhylevych.

Meanwhile, top commanders, including heads of the State Border Guard Service, the National Guard, and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi, who makes all decisions based on comprehensive reports from the ground, deployed to the frontlines, the report says.

"Additional forces are being deployed, reserves are available. Our intelligence agencies, the GUR and SZR, see all the moves the enemy is likely to make. Oleksandr Syrskyi regularly updates the president on the latest developments," the President's Office emphasized.

