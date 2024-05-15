Three Civilians Injured In Missile Attack On Mykolaiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At least three people were injured in a missile attack on Mykolaiv.

This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitaliy Kim, on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"We know currently about three victims, their condition is moderate," Kim wrote.

Blasts rip throughamid missile alert

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on May 15, several explosions were heard in Mykolaiv amid an air raid alert. Two hits were recorded in the city. According to preliminary information, the enemy attacked the city with ballistic missiles.

On May 14, the Ochakiv community in the Mykolaiv region came under artillery fire. No casualties were reported.

