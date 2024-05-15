ADIB Wins Three Awards at MEED's MENA Banking Excellence Awards 2024

(MENAFN- Edelman) Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, has won three awards at the MEED MENA Banking Excellence Awards 2024. The bank has been recognized for Best Islamic Bank for ESG, and Best Retail Bank in the UAE and secured the title of MENA Islamic Finance Bank of the Year for the second consecutive year.



The recognition in these three esteemed categories underscores ADIB's relentless pursuit of excellence in Islamic finance, its industry-leading initiatives in sustainability and responsible banking, and its unparalleled commitment to delivering exceptional retail banking services in the UAE.



Commenting on the remarkable achievement, Mohamed Abdelbary, The Acting Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) at ADIB, said, "We are honoured to receive these prestigious accolades, which are a testament to ADIB's commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction. These accolades not only recognize our team's hard work and dedication but also reinforce our position as a leading financial institution in the MENA region.”



ADIB is committed to sustainable practices and has embedded this into their 5-year strategy. The bank has established a strong Sharia-compliant ESG framework to ensure social and environmental responsibility in their financial activities. In retail banking, ADIB constantly offers a variety of innovative digital tools to manage finances easily and its user-friendly mobile banking platform includes advanced features. Visit to learn more about their award-winning Sharia-compliant banking solutions.



The MEED's MENA Banking Excellence Awards acknowledge performance and leadership in the banking industry across the Middle East and North Africa region. These awards provide validation and contribute to ADIB's market position, team recognition, and shareholder value.





