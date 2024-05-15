Blasts Rip Through Mykolaiv Amid Missile Alert

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Explosions rang out in the city of Mykolaiv where two hits were recorded.

This was confirmed by Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych via Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"There was an explosion in the city. We are verifying reports from the ground. Remain in shelter!" Sienkevych wrote.

An air raid alert has been declared in the city. As per tentative reports, the Russian attack involved ballistic missiles.

Head of the Mykolayiv Regional Military Administration, Vitaly Kim , specified via Telegram, that two impacts had been confirmed in the city.

"Two hits. Maximum attention everyone," wrote Kim.

As reported, during the past day, May 14, the Ochakiv community was subjected to Russia's artillery shelling. No casualties were reported.