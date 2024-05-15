Qatar A Vital Hub For Dialogue And Investment

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar is a vital hub for dialogue and investment and its influence in the global business ecosystem is underscored by Qatar Economic Forum taking place right here in Doha. Aside from its strategic location between east and west, Qatar has also built a solid political reputation around the world and has shown itself to be a true and reliant partner to governments, institutions and organisations alike, said a senior official.

Speaking to The Peninsula, Muhannad Mukahall, CEO and Head of Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking, Standard Chartered Bank in Qatar said, the Qatar Economic Forum is quite possibly one of the world's, and most certainly the region's, most important gathering of CEOs, Heads of Governments, and thought leaders, all of whom gather in Doha for three days for important discussions on some of the biggest challenges facing our global economy.

“This year, with the added dimension of so much political change around the world, the forum is set to provide a fascinating backdrop for interesting and also challenging discussions, and we are looking forward to hearing these and taking part in the conversation,” he added.

Commenting on the role of bank in supporting Qatar National Vision 2030, Mukahall stated,“As the oldest bank in Qatar, Standard Chartered has been part of the evolution of this economy, and we see a very bright future ahead. We view ourselves as part of the fabric of this ever-evolving landscape. We are proud of how far this nation's financial institutions have come since we established presence here. We are a global bank, with a local heart, and aim to promote economic and social development in the markets we serve, doing so sustainably and equitably in line with our purpose and valued behaviours.”

Here in Qatar, that means supporting the ambitions of this great nation to become an advanced society capable of sustaining its development and providing a high standard of living for its people. The banking and the financial services industry has a key role to play, in particular in support of Qatar's ambitions to achieve a competitive and diversified economy and this is a major feat that has been taken head on by leaders here in Doha.

Mukahall further noted that Standard Chartered has long been a cornerstone of Qatar's financial sector.“We've played a pivotal role in facilitating trade, providing crucial financing for infrastructure projects, and supporting local businesses through innovative solutions. We are proud to have nurtured generations of Qatari bankers and contributed to the development of Doha as a regional financial hub.

“We have also supported Qatar achieve key milestones having issued Qatar's first Green Guarantee and signing a landmark $850m financing deal with Qatar Airways. We are proud to be actively involved in supporting the pillars of Qatar National Vision 2030, including economic and environmental development, and hope to support the government's vision for many more years to come,” he added.