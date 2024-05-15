No Plans To Evacuate People From Kharkiv Mayor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There are no current plans to evacuate the population of Kharkiv. In fact, people are coming to the city from the sites of active hostilities.

The press service of the Kharkiv City Council announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"We are not considering the evacuation from Kharkiv. On the contrary, we accept evacuees. People are coming to Kharkiv from the areas where active hostilities are taking place. We have already accepted more than 6,000 people. We accommodate them in dormitories and provide them with everything they need to feel more or less protected. There is no need for things now, everything is enough," Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Ukrainian television.

According to the mayor, the day before, the enemy had launched seven strikes on densely populated districts of Kharkiv to intimidate its residents and force them to leave the city. The mayor thanked Kharkiv residents for not panicking and continuing to help the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"Our main goal is to defend Kharkiv and Ukraine, to give a worthy rebuff to the aggressor who came to our land," Terekhov said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Tuesday, May 14, police officers assisted in the evacuation of nearly 200 people from the border area of Kharkiv region.