Andrea Wazen Showcases Show Stopping Pieces At Printemps Doha

Located within the bustling confines of Printemps Doha, Andrea Wazen's corner stands as a testament to the intersection of luxury and innovation.

Andrea Wazen, renowned for her distinctively crafted footwear, has captivated fashion enthusiasts worldwide with her daring designs and impeccable craftsmanship.

At Printemps Doha, her collection promises to delight discerning shoppers seeking the perfect blend of elegance and contemporary flair in every step they take.

In an exclusive interview with The Peninsula, she shared her inspiration behind opening the footwear outlet at Printemps Doha last year.

Wazen said,“launching our corner at Printemps Doha was a strategic decision for us. Doha is a vibrant and fashion-forward city, and we saw an opportunity to introduce our brand to a new audience while also catering to our existing clientele in the region. Printemps Doha provides an excellent platform for us to showcase our designs and reach a wider audience of discerning customers.”

“Ever since we launched our corner at Printemps Doha, we have received very good response from the people here. The feedback we have got is very encouraging,” she said.

Born in London and raised in Beirut, Andrea developed a great passion for sketching and designing at a young age. To fulfill her dreams of becoming a designer, she moved to Paris and specialised at the Istituto Marangoni Italian fashion school where she discovered and was appreciated for her skills in shoe designing.

In 2010, Wazen relocated to London where she was trained under the tutelage of Rupert Sanderson and Christian Louboutin, both leading footwear brands in the fashion industry.

In parallel, she also attended shoe design courses at the renowned Central Saint Martins School of Arts. Andrea's time spent in both major fashion capitals helped forge her inspiration and urge to finally become a women's shoe designer and create her footwear brand. Andrea Wazen's brand presents high-quality handmade shoes, designed and produced in Beirut.

Her designs are celebrated for their excellence and innovation.

Talking about the creative process and what sets her designs apart, Wazen said,“our creative process often begins with inspiration from various sources such as art, architecture, or even nature. We are constantly seeking new ideas and translating them into designs that are both fashionable and functional. What sets our footwear apart is our attention to detail, quality craftsmanship, and dedication to comfort without compromising on style. Each design is meticulously crafted to not only look beautiful but also to provide the wearer with the utmost comfort and support.”

That attention to detail certainly shines through in her designs.

As she continues to expand her brand internationally, she hopes that customers will continue to see Andrea Wazen's footwear as a symbol of elegance, confidence, and individuality.

“I want them to feel empowered when they wear our shoes, knowing that they are not only making a fashion statement but also investing in a piece of craftsmanship that will last them for years to come. Ultimately, I want our customers to feel beautiful and comfortable in our designs, no matter where they are in the world,” she said.

Known for her light feminine style and use of delicate fabric and material, Andrea likes to consider her original designs as 'shoe couture' that has an elegant and sophisticated trademark blended with impeccable craftsmanship.

In 2020, Andrea Wazen was awarded with the Accessories Designer Award by Fashion Trust Arabia, and Emerging Talent Of The Year Award by the prestigious Footwear News Achievement Awards.

ICONIC STYLES

Over the years of designing and creating distinguished silhouettes, the designer's iconic styles were born. Each style is reflective of the Andrea Wazen identity and brand codes: sophistication, elegance and glamour.

FRANCA

Franca is the brand's most iconic and symbolic style. The silhouette is inspired by a blooming flower, symbolizing the metamorphosis of a young girl into a mature woman. The style is seen in every collection with new interpretations of material and Swarovski elements. Franca has been seen in Vogue editorials featuring Bella Hadid and other glamourous moments.

MANDALOUN

Mandaloun was initialy introduced by the designer in 2020 after the designer's beloved city of Beirut was tragically destroyed by a 2nd degree explosion. The designer dedicated her SS20 collection to her city. Mandaloun style is inspired by the mullioned windows very commonly seen in classical Lebanese architecture.

Andrea re-interpreted the graphic lines of these windows into the wrap sandal. The leather straps were also inspired by electricity wires to shed a light on the electricity crisis her city faces still today. Since then the style has been one of the brand's staples and has been reinterpreted in different shapes and materials. Mandaloun has been spotted on the likes of Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, Cardi B and more..

DASSY

Dassy is what the designer likes to call her“Optical Illusion” pumps. The design is carefully crafted with PVC and very thin straps of encrusted Swarovski Crystals. Over the years Dassy has been stylits's and celebrities go-to red carpet shoes and remain's one of the brand's iconic styles.

KAY

Kay was introduced by the designer in 2021 and named after the designer's niece who once asked her to sketch out for her a warrior princess shoe. It's elegant silhouette is enriched with PVC and Swarovski Crystals and finalized with a discrete and feminine bow. Kay has quickly become a stylist and celebrity favorite, worn by Selena Gomez, Sydney Sweeney and more..

DENVER

Denver is one of the first creations the designer has introduced in her collections. It's elegance and simplicity is what makes the pair so sophisticated. The iconic style features a mesh upper that gives a beautiful lingerie like transparency across the toes and a thin strap that wraps around the ankle. It's proportions and allure is what has made this pair a favorite among it girls and celebrities.

ANTIGONE PVC

Named after the Greek Goddess Antigone, the designer created this style in order to elevate the feminine silhouette. With it's PVC strap and upper as well as thick platform, once worn, the Antigone PVC becomes almost completely invisible yet gives the legs a very elongated silhouette. This barely-there platform, unique in it's kind has become J-Lo and Megan Fox's go to pair for there streetstyle and red carpet looks.