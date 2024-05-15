Azerbaijan COP29 Preparations Shine In G7 Civil Society Summit Spotlight

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nazrin Abdul Read more

At the civil society summit of G7 countries held in Italy, thepanel session titled 'Human mobility and climate change' discussedthe work done by Azerbaijan to organise COP29 at a high level andto achieve consensus among all interested parties, a member of theCOP29 Organising Committee, Parvana Valiyeva, said, Azernews reports.

During his speech at the session, she also drew attention toglobal climate changes and said that the fact that small islandstates are facing the threat of extinction is alarming.

At the same time, Valiyeva stressed the importance of protectingthe rights and freedoms of people forced to migrate due to climatechange.

"Stakeholders in issues related to migration, populationmovement, and climate change should unite their efforts, andinternational cooperation in eliminating climate change-inducedmigration should be strengthened."

The official also noted that, in connection with the migrationof migrants, their accessibility to health services should beensured.

"Unfortunately, health insurance coverage for migrants is stilllacking in most developed countries. This is a clear example ofblatant discrimination against migrants and creates additionalhardship for climate-related displacement."