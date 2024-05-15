India’s parliamentary election pits PM against alliance of national, regional opposition parties

(MENAFN) The ongoing parliamentary election in India has brought to light a contentious political clash in the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency of West Bengal. This electoral battleground has become a focal point for a bitter political contest that harks back to the historic Battle of Plassey in 1757, a turning point in India's colonial history under British rule.



At the heart of this political showdown are two formidable candidates representing contrasting ideologies and historical legacies. On one side stands Amrita Roy, the BJP candidate and descendant of an 18th-century king associated with the betrayal of the local Nawab, a pivotal event that paved the way for British colonial rule in India. Opposing her is Mahua Moitra, the incumbent MP from the Trinamool Congress, known for her vocal criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.



The electoral battle in Krishnanagar has brought significant attention to this otherwise serene town, known for its historical significance as a center of ancient Sanskrit learning and its traditional craft of clay doll making. Despite its quiet demeanor, Krishnanagar has emerged as a battleground where political narratives intertwine with India's colonial past and contemporary socio-political dynamics.



The stakes are high in this electoral contest, with Moitra securing a decisive victory in the previous election. However, the BJP's vigorous campaign in the region indicates a formidable challenge to the incumbent MP. As voters cast their ballots on May 13th, the outcome of this electoral duel will not be known until June 4th, leaving Krishnanagar engulfed in anticipation and political fervor.

MENAFN15052024000045015687ID1108215430