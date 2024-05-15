More than 228 killed by floods in Kenya

(MENAFN) Kenyan authorities have declared a state of emergency as the death toll from relentless heavy rains and subsequent flooding has soared to at least 228, according to reports released on Sunday. The catastrophic weather conditions have triggered widespread devastation across the nation, displacing over 212,000 individuals and leaving at least 164 others injured, as stated by the Interior Ministry.



In response to the crisis, President William Ruto has announced emergency financial assistance amounting to 10,000 shillings (USD75) for every affected household. Additionally, he has pledged to initiate a comprehensive rebuilding effort for educational institutions ravaged by the floods. During a visit to informal settlements, Ruto emphasized the government's commitment to allocate 1 billion Kenyan shillings (USD7.5 million) towards reconstructing all flood-affected schools.



Furthermore, Ruto outlined plans for his ambitious 'Affordable Housing' project, which aims to mitigate future displacement risks caused by flooding and landslides. The initiative includes the construction of 20,000 homes for residents residing in Nairobi's informal settlements. Ruto highlighted the dual objectives of the housing project, emphasizing its role in providing dignified housing while safeguarding riparian areas to prevent future humanitarian crises.



The devastating floods plaguing Kenya are part of a broader weather phenomenon attributed to El Nino, which has intensified seasonal downpours across East Africa. The adverse weather conditions have led to numerous fatalities not only in Kenya but also in neighboring Tanzania and Burundi in recent weeks, underscoring the urgent need for coordinated disaster response efforts across the region.

