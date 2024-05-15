Ex-South African leader up against dissent from his own group

(MENAFN) In a twist of political intrigue, the founder of South African opposition party uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) has launched a fervent campaign demanding the removal of former President Jacob Zuma from the party's list of candidates ahead of the upcoming general election later this month. Jabulani Khumalo, recently expelled from the party over disciplinary issues, has accused Zuma of unlawfully assuming leadership within MK, alleging fraudulent tactics to secure his position. Khumalo's demand was formalized in a letter addressed to the Electoral Commission (IEC) and subsequently circulated in local media outlets, intensifying the already charged atmosphere surrounding South Africa's political landscape.



The IEC, in response to Khumalo's plea, confirmed receipt of the request to remove Zuma from his role as the "face of MKP and as the president of the MKP." However, the electoral body emphasized its non-interference policy in the internal affairs of political parties, clarifying that any actions would only be taken based on directives from the officially registered leader of the party, in this case, Jacob Zuma. This declaration underscores the complex legal and procedural intricacies entangled within South Africa's political framework, further complicating the ongoing debate surrounding Zuma's involvement in the upcoming elections.



Zuma's ascendancy to leadership within MK occurred on April 10, marking a significant development in the country's political landscape. The former president's transition to MK followed his departure from the ruling African National Congress (ANC) and subsequent affiliation with the newly formed opposition coalition. This move came in the wake of a legal battle that culminated in the South African Electoral Court overturning a previous ruling barring Zuma from contesting a seat in the National Assembly due to a prior conviction. The contentious nature of Zuma's candidacy has sparked widespread debate and dissent, underscoring the intricate interplay between legal, political, and electoral dynamics shaping South Africa's democratic process.

