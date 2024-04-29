Russia extends capital controls to boost ruble amid sanctions

(MENAFN) In a bid to shore up the national currency and maintain stability in the face of ongoing financial sanctions, Russia has announced the extension of measures requiring major exporters to convert the majority of their foreign currency earnings into rubles for an additional year. These stringent capital controls have been in place for the past two years, serving as a response to comprehensive financial sanctions imposed by Western nations following the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine.



The decision, announced by the Russian government on Saturday, mandates that 43 Russian major commodity groups continue to convert at least 80 percent of their foreign currency revenues into rubles until the end of April 2025. The government justified the extension by stating that it would contribute to the stability of the exchange rate and bolster the strength of the Russian financial market, aiming to mitigate the impact of external pressures on the country's economy.



This move follows Russia's initial imposition of forced foreign currency sales in February 2022, a response to Western actions that froze approximately USD300 billion of Russia's international reserves and severely limited the ability of its major banks to engage in international transactions. By increasing demand for the Russian ruble during a period of heightened economic uncertainty, these measures played a crucial role in averting a currency crisis and preventing the escalation of financial turmoil.



The extension of capital controls underscores Russia's ongoing efforts to navigate the challenges posed by international sanctions and safeguard its economic stability. Despite the measures being perceived as necessary in the current geopolitical climate, they also reflect the complexities and tensions inherent in Russia's relations with Western powers. As Russia continues to grapple with the repercussions of geopolitical conflicts and economic sanctions, the extension of capital controls serves as a strategic response aimed at mitigating vulnerabilities and sustaining financial resilience in the face of external pressures.

