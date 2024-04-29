Flash Floods Leads To Temporary Closure Of Kupwara-Sopore Highway

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Incessant rainfall across Kashmir valley has resulted in flash floods, inundation of roads, leading to the temporarily closure of Kupwara-Sopore highway in North Kashmir, official said on Monday.
Quoting an official from civil administration, news agency KNO reported that the heavy downpour has caused rapid increase in the water level, inundation of national highway at multiple locations including Kawari, Wodhpora in Handwara jurisdiction.ADVERTISEMENT
Keeping in view the same, as a precautionary measure to ensure safety of commuters and to prevent any untoward incident, the stretch has been temporarily closed for the traffic and the traffic has been diverted.
“We are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with relevant agencies to address the aftermath of the flash flooding,” the official added.
8 Dead, 22 Armymen Among 69 Missing As Flash Flood Wreaks Havoc In Sikkim Met Issues Landslides, Flash Flood Advisory for Kashmir Valley
