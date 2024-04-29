Jacks Hits Ton As Bengaluru Crush Gujarat

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Ahmedabad: England's Will Jacks yesterday served a timely reminder for his inclusion in the T20 World Cup with a match-winning 41-ball 100 for IPL team Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Jacks chalked up 10 sixes in his blitz as he put on an unbeaten stand of 166 with Virat Kohli, who hit 70.

Bengaluru chased down their victory target of 201 against Gujarat Titans with four overs and nine wickets to spare as Jacks hit the winning six, which also brought up his century.

In the second match of the day, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad hit 98 to help holders Chennai Super Kings jump to third in the table with a 78-run hammering of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The innings from Jacks and Gaikwad came just two days ahead of the International Cricket Council deadline of May 1 to announce teams for the T20 World Cup in June.

Bengaluru got their third win -- and second in a row -- in 10 matches so far this season, keeping their slim hopes of reaching the play-offs alive.

