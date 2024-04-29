What Makes B Praak Say It's ‘Time For Some Music’ In 2024

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Known for belting out hits including tracks such as 'Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge' and 'Mann Bharrya', singer B Praak said that "lets go 2024" as it is time to make some music.

Taking to Instagram, the singer shared a glimpse from a studio session where a person is seen working on an upcoming track by him.

Without divulging much, he captioned the picture: "Time for some music... Lets go 2024," while tagging the location as Mumbai, Maharashtra.

B Praak, whose real name is Pratik Bachan, began his journey in the music industry as a producer and later debuted as a singer with the song 'Mann Bharrya'. His talent was recognised with the National Award for Best Playback Singer Male for his rendition of 'Teri Mitti' from the film 'Kesari', starring Akshay Kumar, at the 67th National Film Awards.

Known for his collaborations with musician Jaani, Praak made his foray into Hindi cinema in 2019 with two songs in the films 'Kesari' and 'Good Newwz'.