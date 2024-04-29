Telegram Blocks Several Ukrainian Official Chatbots - GUR

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Telegram platform has blocked a number of official bots, including the Ukrainian intelligence chatbot.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry, reports Ukrinform.

"Today, the Telegram platform administration unreasonably blocked a number of official bots that had been created to stand against Russia's military aggression toward Ukraine, including the "Main Intelligence Bot," the report says.

It is noted that this happened in violation of the rules and public statements that the Telegram administration publicly declared.

"Despite the blocking of our bot, your personal data is safe," the GUR emphasizes.

Intelligence operatives warn that the Russians have been creating chat bots with spoof names and urged citizens not to file personal data to join them.