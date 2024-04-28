Hizbollah Denies Israel Claim It Killed Half Of Commanders In South

Smoke plumes erupt during Israeli bombardment on the village of Alma Al Shaab in south Lebanon on Thursday amid ongoing cross-border tensions (AFP photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) Since October 8, the day after the Hamas attack on southern Israel, at least 380 people have been killed in Lebanon, including 252 Hizbollah fighters and dozens of civilians, according to an AFP tally.

Israel says 11 soldiers and eight civilians have been killed on its side of the border.

Tens of thousands of people have been displaced on both sides.

Both sides have stepped up attacks this week, with Hizbollah increasing rocket fire on military bases, while Gallant said in his latest remarks the army had carried out“offensive action” across southern Lebanon.

The Israeli military also said on Wednesday that it had struck 40 Hizbollah targets in Lebanon's south.

Hizbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has said his group had some 100,000“trained” and“armed” fighters, but analysts say this number is likely inflated.