(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

A drone attack on Friday evening has killed four workers at Khor Mor gas field in Sulaymaniyah province.

Press reports say the dead were Yemeni nationals. Electricity supplies have also been disrupted.

A KRG statement said that initial information suggested the attacks come from "a nearby region within Iraq"; KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani urged the federal government to investigate and hold the perpetrators accountable.

The field is operated by Pearl Petroleum , and joint venture between Dana Gas , Crescent Petroleum , OMV , MOL and RWEST .

(Sources: AFP. KRG, Rudaw)

The post Drone Strike at Iraqi Gas Field Kills Four first appeared on Iraq Business News .