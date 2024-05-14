Pro-independence parties in Catalonia lose their parliamentary majority

(MENAFN) The landscape of Catalan politics has shifted significantly as pro-independence parties fail to secure a parliamentary majority in the region's latest elections. The Catalan Socialist Party (PSC), aligned with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's administration, emerged as the largest party, securing 42 out of 135 seats in the regional parliament. While falling short of an absolute majority, the PSC's victory marks a notable increase from its previous seat count of 31 in 2021, positioning it as the leading single party in Catalonia.



Despite the second-place finish of the separatist party Together for Catalonia (Junts), which gained four additional seats to reach 35, the overall loss of seats for pro-independence parties means the movement no longer holds a majority in parliament. The Republican Left of Catalonia, previously leading the regional government, suffered the most significant setback, losing 13 seats to end with 20.



The conciliatory approach of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez towards the separatist movement has been cited as a factor contributing to the shift in Catalan politics. Sanchez's policies, including the controversial amnesty law passed last year aimed at pardoning hundreds of separatist leaders involved in the 2017 independence referendum, have drawn criticism from Spain's right-wing parties and sparked protests in Madrid.



Following the election results, PSC leader Salvador Illa attributed his party's victory to the policies enacted by the Spanish government under Prime Minister Sanchez. The outcome underscores a significant development in Catalonia's political landscape, with implications for the region's future relationship with Spain and the broader independence movement.

