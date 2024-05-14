Blinken claims Israeli offensive unlikely to destroy Hamas

(MENAFN) United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has raised concerns about Israel's military campaign in Gaza, particularly focusing on the potential consequences of an all-out offensive in Rafah, located in the southern part of the Palestinian enclave. Blinken warned that such a move could lead to "anarchy" rather than achieving the goal of eliminating Hamas, the militant group that governs Gaza.



In interviews on Sunday, Blinken emphasized Washington's belief that Israeli forces should withdraw from Gaza, highlighting their failure to effectively neutralize Hamas and suggesting that continued military action could fuel a long-term insurgency. He cautioned against the high civilian cost of a full-scale invasion of Rafah and suggested that even a significant assault on the city may not eliminate the threat posed by Hamas.



Blinken expressed concern about the potential consequences of Israel's military actions, noting the risk of creating a power vacuum in Gaza that could be exploited by Hamas or lead to widespread chaos. He pointed to the group's resurgence in areas previously controlled by Israel as evidence of the challenges posed by the conflict.



The United States is urging Israel to consider alternative approaches for achieving a lasting resolution in Gaza, emphasizing the importance of credible plans for the region once the hostilities cease. Blinken's remarks come amid escalating violence in Rafah, with hundreds of thousands of Palestinians displaced by the bombardment and reports of Hamas militants operating in the area.

MENAFN14052024000045015687ID1108210671