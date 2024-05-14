NYT poll shows Trump beats Biden in five swing states

(MENAFN) A recent poll conducted by the New York Times and Siena College reveals that former President Donald Trump would emerge victorious over the incumbent Joe Biden if the November election were held today in five critical swing states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania.



According to the poll results, Trump holds a significant lead in several of these states, with margins ranging from three to twelve percentage points. Specifically, Trump leads by seven points in both Arizona and Michigan, ten points in Georgia, three points in Pennsylvania, and a substantial twelve points in Nevada.



The findings of the poll present a challenging scenario for President Biden, with the New York Times' chief political analyst, Nate Cohn, characterizing it as "littered with bad news for Biden." Cohn attributes Trump's strength in these states to gains among young, black, and Hispanic voters.



Moreover, the poll highlights notable shifts in voter preferences among Muslim and Arab Americans, who are now showing significant support for Trump. This represents a considerable departure from the 2020 election, where a majority of this demographic favored Biden. The shift is largely attributed to Biden's stance on Israel's offensive in Gaza, which has prompted "huge defections" from the Democratic Party among Muslim and Arab American voters.



In light of these findings, foreign policy, particularly concerning the situation in Gaza, emerges as a significant factor influencing the voting decisions of Arab and Muslim Americans who did not support Biden in the previous election. This underscores the complex dynamics at play in electoral politics and the evolving landscape of voter sentiment in key battleground states.

