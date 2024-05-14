Saif Ali Khan Modifies Kareena’S Tattoo That He Sports On His Forearm

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Actor Saif Ali Khan, who will be seen making his Telugu debut with 'Devara', has modified his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan's tattoo on his forearm.

The actor was recently spotted at Mumbai airport when he caught the attention of the shutterbugs.

Saif had inked his wife's name on his left forearm in Hindi while they were dating. The new tattoo design seems to have covered up Kareena's name.

However, it's unclear if Saif modified the tattoo as per the demand of his character in a film or if it's a temporary modification.

Saif and Kareena tied the knot in 2012, and are parents to Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif will be seen essaying the role of a cop in 'Devara' which also stars Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.