Gold holdings reflects major shifts in many countries

(MENAFN) Recent data released by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) sheds light on significant shifts in gold holdings across various countries, highlighting divergent approaches to gold investment amidst global economic fluctuations.



One notable development was observed in February 2024, with Iraq bolstering its gold reserves by 3,079 tons, elevating its total holdings to 145,661 tons. This move positioned Iraq among the top five Arab nations in terms of gold reserves, underscoring the strategic importance of gold as a tangible asset in national economic strategies.



Saudi Arabia emerged as the leading Arab nation in gold holdings, with reserves totaling 323 tons, followed closely by Lebanon with 286 tons. Algeria, Libya, and Iraq also featured prominently among the nations with substantial gold reserves, as detailed in a list published by Al Arabiya Business.



Conversely, other countries witnessed fluctuations in their gold holdings in subsequent months. Singapore notably increased its gold reserves by 4,448 tons in March 2024, reaching a total of 236,610 tons. In contrast, the Philippines experienced a reduction in gold holdings, with a decrease of -11,626 tons, bringing its total reserves to 145,721 tons during the same month.



April 2024 saw Poland significantly bolstering its gold holdings by 4,666 tons, raising its total reserves to 363,371 tons. These fluctuations underscore the diverse approaches adopted by nations in managing their gold reserves amid the evolving global economic landscape. National policies towards gold investment appear to be influenced by various factors, including economic conditions, geopolitical considerations, and long-term financial strategies. Such shifts in gold reserves reflect nations' efforts to safeguard their economic interests and hedge against uncertainties in the international financial system.

