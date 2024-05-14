Germany declines proposal for Ukraine no-fly area

(MENAFN) The German government has dismissed proposals advocating for the establishment of a no-fly zone over Ukrainian territory, which would be controlled by NATO forces. During a press conference on Monday, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit reiterated Berlin's opposition to such initiatives, stating that Chancellor Olaf Scholz's cabinet had previously opposed the idea and would continue to do so. Hebestreit emphasized that Germany views NATO's direct participation in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia as crossing a red line.



The proposal, put forth by lawmakers from both the opposition and ruling coalition, suggested targeting Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine using defenses based in Poland and Romania. Additionally, the proposal advocated for the creation of a 70-km-wide safe zone along the Ukraine-European Union border. However, Hebestreit reiterated Germany's stance, emphasizing that NATO's involvement in such measures would be viewed unfavorably by Berlin.



Instead, Germany emphasized the importance of supplying Ukraine with air defense systems, such as the US-made Patriot, which Berlin has committed to sending to Ukraine. Hebestreit highlighted Germany's previous investments in Ukraine's air defense, including the provision of German-made IRIS-T air defense systems and Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns.



The proposal to deploy NATO air defenses against Russian targets was also met with criticism from influential figures within Germany. Rolf Mutzenich, who chairs Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democratic Party (SPD) parliamentary group in the Bundestag, warned against such actions, stating that it would immediately involve Germany in the conflict and require approval from the Bundestag.

