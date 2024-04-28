Cyber Experts Block More Than 2,500 Casino And Gambling Sites

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Cyber security specialists, on the recommendation of law enforcement officers, have blocked more than 2,500 websites on which gambling games were conducted or online casino resources were hosted without any license.

That's according to the Prosecutor General's Office , Ukrinform reports.

As of April 2024, more than 450 criminal offenses related to the illegal organization of gambling are under investigation. Suspicion notices were handed to 21 individuals. Indictments against 72 individuals were forwarded to court, including seven indictments against 68 members of criminal groups.

Some 169 offenses of this category were registered in 2023, with 74 persons declared suspects. As many as 52 indictments against 97 individuals were sent to court. More than 7,000 units of computer and other equipment were seized, and about 500 searches and 700 reviews of addresses were conducted. The activity of ten casinos has been suspended. Ten indictments against 42 individuals who are members of criminal groups have been sent to court.

On April 20, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to counteract the negative consequences of online gambling. Among other things, the decision recommended that law enforcement agencies strengthen measures to respond to violations of Ukrainian legislation in this area.