Qatar jumps towards technological progress

(MENAFN) During the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, unveiled Qatar's strategic plan to accelerate its digital transformation journey with a substantial investment of approximately 9 billion riyals (USD2.5 billion). This substantial allocation underscores Qatar's commitment to bolstering its technological infrastructure and harnessing the potential of innovation, technology, and artificial intelligence (AI) to fuel its economic growth.



This significant financial commitment follows Qatar's sovereign fund's recent announcement of its intention to participate in a French semiconductor fund, signaling a concerted effort to solidify Qatar's position in the global technology landscape. In alignment with this vision, Qatar aims to not only keep pace with its Gulf counterparts but also carve out a distinct niche in the technology and AI spheres.



As Saudi Arabia gears up to establish a massive USD40 billion fund dedicated to AI investments and the UAE makes strides in the field through initiatives like the "G42" company, Qatar is taking decisive steps to bolster its technological prowess. The launch of the "Al-Fanar" AI project, unveiled by the Qatari Prime Minister, embodies this commitment. This initiative is designed to harness high-quality data, refine linguistic programs, and enrich the Arabic language, reflecting Qatar's dedication to fostering innovation and nurturing its linguistic heritage.



Moreover, the Qatar Investment Authority is actively pursuing opportunities to expand its footprint in the chip industry, recognizing the pivotal role of semiconductor technology in powering AI applications and driving modern technological advancements. Through these multifaceted endeavors, Qatar is poised to not only bolster its technological infrastructure but also emerge as a leading hub for innovation and AI-driven solutions on the global stage.

