Qatar Renews Call For UNSC To Recommend Palestine As Full UN Member

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The State of Qatar has renewed its call for the UN Security Council to make a fair and appropriate decision by recommending full membership for the State of Palestine in the UN.

This came in Qatar's statement delivered by Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani during the resumed 10th emergency special session of the General Assembly under Agenda item 5“Illegal Israeli actions in Occupied East Jerusalem and the rest of the Occupied Palestinian Territory" regarding the draft resolution Admission of new Members to the United Nations submitted by the Arab group at the UN headquarters in New York.

Her Excellency expressed Qatar's pride in the adoption of the historic draft resolution by an overwhelming majority of the General Assembly, which supports Palestine's right to full membership in the United Nations.

Her Excellency expressed Qatar's gratitude to the countries that voted in favor of the draft resolution, affirming that Qatar's participation in adopting the draft resolution reflects its principled and longstanding position in support of the Palestinian people and their just cause.

Her Excellency stated that the State of Qatar confirms that the State of Palestine meets the required criteria and conditions under Article 4 of the United Nations Charter; therefore, this decision represents a significant victory for our Palestinian brothers and provides a new opportunity for the Security Council to take a unified stance to recommend the membership of the State of Palestine.

This decision embodies the purposes of the United Nations and international legitimacy resolutions, especially the principle of the right to self-determination, the principle of equal rights among peoples, and the principle of equality in sovereignty. Accepting the State of Palestine as a full member state is a crucial step toward achieving the two-state solution, which is a key entry point to a just and comprehensive political settlement of the Palestinian issue in accordance with international legitimacy, HE added.

Her Excellency explained that despite the importance of this achievement, the Israeli aggression continues in Gaza in clear defiance of international law, international humanitarian law, relevant Security Council and General Assembly resolutions, and the International Court of Justice. The State of Qatar condemns, in the strongest terms, the Israeli occupation forces' bombing of Rafah, the invasion of the land crossing, and the threat to displace citizens from shelters and residences. She called for urgent international action to prevent the invasion of the city and the commission of genocide and to provide full protection for civilians under international law and international humanitarian law.

Her Excellency stressed that Qatar warns that forcing civilians to flee from the city, which has become the last refuge for hundreds of thousands of displaced people within Gaza, constitutes a serious violation of international laws and would exacerbate the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Strip.

Qatar affirms its commitment to continue mediation efforts in partnership with the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States, hoping that sincere efforts will again result in an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza, the release of prisoners and detainees, the continuous delivery of humanitarian aid, and the protection of civilians, paving the way for a serious political process leading to a just and comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian issue, HE said.

Her Excellency reiterated Qatar's steadfast and historical stance in support of the resilience of the Palestinian people and their just cause, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and within the framework of the Arab Peace Initiative, which guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.