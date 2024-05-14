Azerbaijan Introduces Unified Register For Micro, Small, And Medium Enterprises Under New Law

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nazrin Abdul

The Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the Development ofMicro, Small, and Medium Entrepreneurship" stipulates theestablishment of a unified register for micro, small, andmedium-sized enterprise subjects, Azernews reports.

In accordance with this law, the "Regulation on the UnifiedRegister of Micro, Small, and Medium Business Entities" wasapproved by the Decree of the President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan dated May 13, 2024.

According to information provided by the Small and MediumBusiness Development Agency (KOBIA), this regulation delineates thelegal, organisational, and technological framework for theregister's operation, including the registration procedure and therequired information to be included.

The register, to be established in compliance with theregulation, will enable SMEs to obtain information from a singleelectronic source about the services and support measures providedto them by state institutions, as well as the results of theevaluation of their activities.

Information exchange between the register and other stateinformation systems will be facilitated through the ElectronicGovernment Information System, ensuring prompt access to necessaryinformation, user convenience, and transparency for monitoringprocedures and outcomes.

The register will contain various details about SME subjects,such as their names, addresses, Tax Identification Numbers (TINs),state registration information, contact details, activityclassifications, issued licences and permits, field of activity,conducted inspections, and assessment results by stateinstitutions.

SME subjects, state institutions involved in the register'sinformation processes, and organisations facilitating supportinfrastructure for SMEs will have access to the register.

Ownership and operation of the registry fall under the purviewof the Small and Medium Business Development Agency.

Accessing information from the register will be free ofcharge.