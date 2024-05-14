ADNOC reaches new milestone with first globally certified commercial shipment of low-carbon ammonia

(MENAFN) ADNOC made headlines on Tuesday with the announcement of a significant milestone: the delivery of the world's first certified commercial shipment of low-carbon ammonia. Produced using advanced carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology by Vertiglobe, a subsidiary of ADNOC, the shipment is destined for Mitsui & Co., Ltd. in Japan, where it will be utilized for clean electricity generation.



A key aspect of this achievement is the rigorous certification process implemented by the renowned international accreditation agency TUVSUD. This certification covers all stages of production until delivery, ensuring transparency and adherence to stringent low-carbon standards.



ADNOC's commitment to sustainability is further underscored by its substantial investment of 84 billion dirhams (approximately USD23 billion) in low-carbon solutions and climate technologies. By facilitating the delivery of low-carbon ammonia, ADNOC aims to support its customers in reducing emissions from their operations, particularly in sectors where emissions reduction poses significant challenges.



This milestone shipment represents a strategic continuation of ADNOC's efforts to accelerate the development of global value chains for low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia. Previous successful deliveries to customers in Asia and Germany have laid the groundwork for this groundbreaking achievement.



The carbon dioxide captured during the production process at the Fertil plant, a Vertiglobe facility located in Ruwais Industrial City, will be stored permanently in the world's first well designed for injecting and capturing carbon dioxide in a saline carbonate aquifer. This innovative approach to carbon capture and storage further solidifies ADNOC's position as a leader in sustainable energy solutions and reinforces its commitment to mitigating climate change through proactive measures.

