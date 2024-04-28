Zico's 'SPOT! (Feat. Jennie)' Tops Three Of QQ Music's Real-Time Music Charts In China

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On April 27 at 7 PM local time, Zico's new single "SPOT! (feat)" topped three real-time charts on China's largest musicstreaming platform QQ Music – the New Singles chart, the RisingSongs chart, and the Hot Trend chart, Azernews reports citing Allkpop .

Also, on April 26 at 10 PM local time, the hashtag"#SPOTDanceChallenge" claimed the top spot on Chinese videoplatform Douyin's Challenges chart. At that time, the number ofsimultaneous visitors to the hashtag reached 3 million.

Meanwhile, "SPOT! (feat. Jennie)" is seeing success not only inChina but in other global markets. The single entered Spotify'sDaily Top Songs chart at #157 on April 26, with approximately 1.5million daily streams. In South Korea, it also entered MelOn's Top100 on April 27 at 9 AM KST and topped the real-time charts onGenie and Bugs.