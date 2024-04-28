Zico's 'SPOT! (Feat. Jennie)' Tops Three Of QQ Music's Real-Time Music Charts In China

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On April 27 at 7 PM local time, Zico's new single "SPOT! (feat)" topped three real-time charts on China's largest musicstreaming platform QQ Music – the New Singles chart, the RisingSongs chart, and the Hot Trend chart, Azernews reports citing Allkpop .
Also, on April 26 at 10 PM local time, the hashtag"#SPOTDanceChallenge" claimed the top spot on Chinese videoplatform Douyin's Challenges chart. At that time, the number ofsimultaneous visitors to the hashtag reached 3 million.
Meanwhile, "SPOT! (feat. Jennie)" is seeing success not only inChina but in other global markets. The single entered Spotify'sDaily Top Songs chart at #157 on April 26, with approximately 1.5million daily streams. In South Korea, it also entered MelOn's Top100 on April 27 at 9 AM KST and topped the real-time charts onGenie and Bugs.
MENAFN28042024000195011045ID1108148959
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.