DIU Provides Details Of Destruction Of Two Diesel Locomotives In Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has provided details of the destruction of two diesel locomotives in the Russian city of Orenburg.

According to Ukrinform, the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine reported this on Facebook and posted a video.

Video: Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Facebook

"On April 28, 2024, in the city of Orenburg in Russia, unknown persons burned to the ground a 2TE10M mainline diesel locomotive," the statement said.

The DIU noted that a similar incident occurred two days earlier, on April 26, in the city of Vladikavkaz, when a fire destroyed a ChME-3 diesel locomotive at night.

"The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine states that the elimination of rolling stock on the Russian railroad reduces the military logistics capabilities of the aggressor state," the intelligence emphasized.

