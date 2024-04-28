Pakistan Cricket Announces Kirsten, Gillespie As New Coaches

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 28 Apr 2024, 2:21 PM

For the first time, PCB hired separate coaches for different formats



Pakistan named on Sunday (April 28) former South African opener Gary Kirsten and ex-Australian paceman Jason Gillespie as head coaches, in preparation for for the T20 World Cup in June 2024.

World Cup-winning coach Kirsten will head the white-ball teams while Gillespie will take over the Test side. Both coaches will be working with the team on a two-year contract.

This is one for the books since this is the first time Pakistan has employed separate coaches for different formats.

"Both Kirsten and Gillespie are famous and experienced coaches and their appointment confirms the trust the international community has in our team," Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi told reporters in Lahore.

Kirsten played 101 Tests and 185 one-day internationals for South Africa between 1993 to 2004 before coaching India, ushering the country's victory at the 50-over World Cup in 2011.

Kirsten is currently coaching Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League, but he will join the team on the England tour next month where Pakistan will play four Twenty20 internationals.

"Understanding the current state of the team and charting a path towards our desired goals is paramount," said Kirsten.

Gillespie, on the other hand, played 71 Tests and 97 one-day internationals in a glorious career for Australia.

He coached Yorkshire to win the English County Championship in 2014 and 2015.

"Leading the Pakistan cricket team is a big achievement for any coach, given its rich legacy and passionate fan base," said Gillespie.

Gillespie will join the team when Pakistan host Bangladesh and England later this year.

Former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood will serve as assistant coach to both Kirsten and Gillespie.

Mahmood was interim head coach of Pakistan for the New Zealand Twenty20 international series which ended 2-2 on Saturday in Lahore.

The arrangements are part of Naqvi's reorganisation of cricket since taking over at the PCB in February, which has seen the selection committee restructured.

Babar Azam was reappointed white-ball captain last month, replacing Shaheen Shah Afridi and players have been training at an army base to improve their fitness.

Pakistan will also play three T20 internationals in Ireland before facing England and then heading to the United States for the T20 World Cup.

