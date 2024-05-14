Properties Of 2 Pak-Based Handlers Attached In North Kashmir's Baramulla: Police

“After obtaining attachment order passed by Sub Judge Uri

attached properties (1 Kanal & 11 Marlas) land worth lacs belonging to 2 terror handlers based in Pakistan namely Mohd Arif Badal son of Ghulam Hussain resident of Nawarunda & Mohd Bashir son of Mir Alam resident of Gowhallan Uri,” the police said in a statement,

The police spokesman further said that the action was taken under sections of 83 CRPC & are linked with case FIR No.82/1999 u/s 2/3 EIMCO Act,case FIR No. 34/1999 u/s 354, 323

& 06/2008 u/s 2/3 EIMCO Act of PS Uri.

“The property was identified belonging to terror handlers during the course of investigation/enquiry conducted by Police. The operation reaffirms the commitment of Police to combat the terror activities,” reads the statement

