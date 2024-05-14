Properties Of 2 Pak-Based Handlers Attached In North Kashmir's Baramulla: Police

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Police on Tuesday said that properties of two Pakistan based handlers have been attached in North Kashmir's Baramulla district.
“After obtaining attachment order passed by Sub Judge UriADVERTISEMENT
attached properties (1 Kanal & 11 Marlas) land worth lacs belonging to 2 terror handlers based in Pakistan namely Mohd Arif Badal son of Ghulam Hussain resident of Nawarunda & Mohd Bashir son of Mir Alam resident of Gowhallan Uri,” the police said in a statement,
The police spokesman further said that the action was taken under sections of 83 CRPC & are linked with case FIR No.82/1999 u/s 2/3 EIMCO Act,case FIR No. 34/1999 u/s 354, 323
& 06/2008 u/s 2/3 EIMCO Act of PS Uri.
“The property was identified belonging to terror handlers during the course of investigation/enquiry conducted by Police. The operation reaffirms the commitment of Police to combat the terror activities,” reads the statement
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now Read Also Properties Of 7 Pak-Based Handlers Attached In North Kashmir's Baramulla Building, Car Of Alleged Drug Peddler Attached In J&K's Rajouri
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN14052024000215011059ID1108209342
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.