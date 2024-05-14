2 Narco Smugglers Arrested In North Kashmir, Heroin Worth 2 Crores Seized

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Police in North Kashmir's Baramulla district Tuesday claimed to have arrested two drug smugglers and recovered a contraband substance from their possession.
“A police party from Police Station Boniyar, headed by the SHO, at a checkpoint established at Ganie Mohalla Trikanjan, intercepted two persons identified as Abdul Qayoom Ganie & Gh Hassan Ganie, sons of Gh Rasool, both residents of Trikanjan Boniyar,” said a police official.ADVERTISEMENT
The official said that during the search, 446 grams of contraband Heroin-like substance (worth approximately Rs. 2 crores) were recovered from their possession.
The official said that they have been arrested and shifted to PS Boniyar, where they remain in custody.
Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Boniyar, and the investigation has been initiated, the officer further added. Read Also 2.5 Kg Narcotics Seized Near LoC In J&K's Poonch
