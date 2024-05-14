Commodity markets hike amid positive pricing trends, supply concerns

(MENAFN) Last week, commodity markets experienced a notable uptrend driven by positive pricing dynamics and supply concerns, fueled by expectations of potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in September. This sentiment was further bolstered by a surge in gold prices and indications of a slowdown in the labor market.



Supply worries, particularly in precious and base metals, as well as the agricultural sector, propelled the overall surge in commodity markets. Gold prices saw their most rapid ascent in a five-week period, fueled by ongoing indications of a cooling labor market, which raised expectations of imminent rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Furthermore, heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East contributed to a significant spike in silver prices.



Johnson Matthey, a London-based multinational chemicals and technology firm, highlighted the platinum market's potential supply gap in 2024, citing a return to normal platinum shipments from Russia following last year's elevated levels and sustained industrial demand for the metal.



Against this backdrop, gold prices surged by 2.5 percent, silver by 6.1 percent, palladium by 3.2 percent, and platinum by 4.1 percent over the course of the week. The copper market also witnessed upward momentum as copper mines struggled to meet global demand, resulting in price increases. Additionally, copper prices were buoyed by warnings from US-based investment bank Goldman Sachs regarding growing supply stresses in the copper market, alongside escalating expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts.

