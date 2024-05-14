Istanbul welcomes US Trade Winds event for second time on Monday

(MENAFN) Trade Winds, the largest US government-led trade mission and business development forum, made its return to the vibrant Turkish metropolis of Istanbul for the second time, reaffirming the city's strategic importance as a commercial hub. Istanbul, having previously hosted the event in 2008, was once again selected by the US Commercial Service for its advantageous location bridging Asia and Europe.



Kicking off on Monday, the three-day event centered around the theme of "The Power of AI in Fostering Inclusivity and Innovation." This choice underscores the growing significance of artificial intelligence in driving economic growth and fostering inclusivity within global markets.



Heather Byrnes, US Counselor for Commercial Affairs, emphasized the significance US firms place on participating in Trade Winds, citing Turkey as a market ripe with promising opportunities. The decision to host the event in Istanbul for a second time is a testament to Turkey's appeal as an investment destination, offering favorable conditions for business development.



Etienne LeBailly, US Economy Counselor, echoed this sentiment, highlighting Turkey's strategic location and its robust industrial sector as key factors attracting US companies. The competitive selection process for hosting Trade Winds underscores Istanbul's status as an ideal market for US firms, further solidifying the city's position as a gateway to diverse and lucrative business opportunities.

