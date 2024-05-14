BPS Students Shine In Class XII CBSE Exam

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Birla Public School (BPS) has unveiled an electrifying display of academic brilliance. In a dazzling feat of scholarly prowess, Biral Public School students have shattered records with a 100% pass rate; absolutely no compartments; catapulting themselves to the summit of academic achievement.

With minds as sharp as razors and hearts ablaze with ambition, these students have proven themselves as the vanguards of intellectual fortitude and scholarly dedication.

As many 435 students of Birla Public School appeared for the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (Class XII) in March 2024. Out of this 27 percent students scored above 90 percent and overall 81 percent students scored above 75 percent – distinction. The overall Topper & Science stream topper is Ponnambalam Vallinayagam with 97.80%. The 2nd toppers and Science stream toppers are Aarish Arvind and Mahika Rao with 97.60%. The 3rd topper and Science stream topper is Pichappan Abirami who scored 97.40%.

The topper in science stream is Ponnambalam Vallinayagam. The topper in commerce stream is Sadhika Sajitkumar and the topper in humainities stream is Lea Mathews.

